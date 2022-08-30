TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the July 31st total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TB SA Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBSA. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TB SA Acquisition by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

TB SA Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

TBSA stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. TB SA Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79.

About TB SA Acquisition

TB SA Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify African companies that promote environmental, social and governance, ESG, and principles.

