Supreme Plc (SUP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.80 on September 30th

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Supreme’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Supreme Stock Performance

LON SUP opened at GBX 93.50 ($1.13) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £109.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 975.00. Supreme has a twelve month low of GBX 71 ($0.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 245 ($2.96). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 102.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64.

Insider Activity at Supreme

In related news, insider Sandeep Chadha acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £415,000 ($501,449.98). In other Supreme news, insider Paul Andrew McDonald purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £7,725 ($9,334.22). Also, insider Sandeep Chadha purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £415,000 ($501,449.98). Insiders purchased 757,500 shares of company stock worth $66,772,500 over the last three months.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Supreme Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.05) price objective on shares of Supreme in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

