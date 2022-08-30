Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Strategic Education has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years. Strategic Education has a payout ratio of 68.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Strategic Education to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.

Strategic Education Price Performance

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.12). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STRA shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategic Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 19.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,783,000 after buying an additional 105,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $168,526,000 after buying an additional 103,533 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 45.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,481,000 after buying an additional 91,674 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the first quarter worth $4,713,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 12.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 396,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,334,000 after buying an additional 45,358 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Strategic Education

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Further Reading

