Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $309.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.17 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPWH opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.88. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $17.95.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPWH. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after buying an additional 989,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,087,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,316,000 after purchasing an additional 42,278 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 338,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 56,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 378,141 shares in the last quarter.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

