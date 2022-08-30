Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2022

Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIRGet Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPIR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Spire Global by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Spire Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Spire Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Global Trading Down 5.4 %

OTCMKTS:SPIR opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. Spire Global has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68.

Spire Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.