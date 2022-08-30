Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPIR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Spire Global by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Spire Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Spire Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Global Trading Down 5.4 %

Spire Global Company Profile

OTCMKTS:SPIR opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. Spire Global has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68.

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.