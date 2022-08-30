Snap-on Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $4.46 Per Share (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Snap-on in a report released on Thursday, August 25th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.46 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Snap-on’s current full-year earnings is $16.14 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.20 EPS.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.5 %

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $221.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $235.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after buying an additional 237,843 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 210,923 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 413,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after purchasing an additional 210,659 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 14.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,145,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 82.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,223,000 after purchasing an additional 142,711 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

