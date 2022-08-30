SenesTech Stock Scheduled to Split on Thursday, September 1st (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 1st.

SenesTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNES opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. SenesTech has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SenesTech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SenesTech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

