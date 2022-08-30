SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.40 million. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 32.30% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of SLQT opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $230.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the first quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 260.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 567,948 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 1,767.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 475,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 449,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,693,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,946,000 after purchasing an additional 387,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 180,168 shares in the last quarter. 62.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SelectQuote from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

