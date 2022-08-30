Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $501,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $221,348,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $350,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $108,404,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,957,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,164,852,000 after purchasing an additional 939,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX opened at $72.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.85 and its 200-day moving average is $84.29.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.