Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives $232.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.11.

SHLAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 205 to CHF 180 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 200 to CHF 170 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 180 to CHF 170 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 280 to CHF 235 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Schindler Stock Performance

Schindler stock opened at $174.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.68 and its 200 day moving average is $198.51. Schindler has a 12-month low of $169.40 and a 12-month high of $329.00.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

