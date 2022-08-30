Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) rose 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 338,701 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 110,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.64%.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
