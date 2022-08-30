Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) rose 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 338,701 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 110,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 478.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 96,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 632,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 55.0% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

