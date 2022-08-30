Reviewing Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) & The Competition

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Vicarious Surgical to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vicarious Surgical N/A -$35.21 million 19.35 Vicarious Surgical Competitors $1.32 billion $153.08 million 16.40

Vicarious Surgical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical. Vicarious Surgical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicarious Surgical N/A -73.02% -35.62% Vicarious Surgical Competitors -189.65% -64.47% -16.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vicarious Surgical and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicarious Surgical 0 1 3 0 2.75 Vicarious Surgical Competitors 204 986 2143 73 2.61

Vicarious Surgical currently has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 177.78%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 44.13%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 52.5% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical’s competitors have a beta of 0.86, suggesting that their average stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vicarious Surgical competitors beat Vicarious Surgical on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

