Reviewing Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sphere 3D and Argo Blockchain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D $3.72 million 10.84 -$17.29 million ($1.09) -0.58 Argo Blockchain $102.04 million 2.16 $42.31 million N/A N/A

Argo Blockchain has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere 3D.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D 0 0 1 0 3.00 Argo Blockchain 0 1 6 0 2.86

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sphere 3D and Argo Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Argo Blockchain has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 225.38%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere 3D and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D -1,300.83% -30.60% -26.43% Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Sphere 3D shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sphere 3D shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Argo Blockchain beats Sphere 3D on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage. In addition, it offers self-service and support services. Sphere 3D Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

