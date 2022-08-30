Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Autoliv, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Autoliv in a research report issued on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Agarwal anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $9.69 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Autoliv’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Autoliv’s FY2025 earnings at $10.44 EPS.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.44. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group raised Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Autoliv from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $78.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.07 and its 200 day moving average is $78.34. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,076. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,076. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd purchased 12,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,502.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,107,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,134,656.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,496 shares of company stock worth $209,361 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Autoliv by 36,143.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,881,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,855 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 75.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,778 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 753.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 841,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,291,000 after acquiring an additional 742,570 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 444.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,494,000 after acquiring an additional 548,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after acquiring an additional 315,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

