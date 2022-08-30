Rathbones Group Plc (RAT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 28 on October 4th

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

Rathbones Group stock opened at GBX 1,808 ($21.85) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 1,734.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,884.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,915.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92. Rathbones Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,426.08 ($17.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,230 ($26.95).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on RAT. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 2,170 ($26.22) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price target on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 2,160 ($26.10) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rathbones Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,323.75 ($28.08).

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

