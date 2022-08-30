Quanex Building Products (NX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect Quanex Building Products to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Quanex Building Products has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $322.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Quanex Building Products to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NX opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $767.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.22. Quanex Building Products has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $25.94.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 5,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $146,801.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 6,352.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 548,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after buying an additional 539,996 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 134.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 164,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,121,000 after buying an additional 75,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,103,000 after acquiring an additional 44,864 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 38,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

