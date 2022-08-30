Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Receives $25.12 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.12.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XM. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. HSBC decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 68.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 42.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter.

Qualtrics International Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:XM opened at $11.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.07). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 91.22%. The firm had revenue of $356.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

