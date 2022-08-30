Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. decreased its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 234.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.08 and a beta of 1.37. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSTG. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Pure Storage to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

