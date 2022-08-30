PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives $32.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PUBM shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PubMatic to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

PubMatic Trading Down 3.7 %

PUBM opened at $19.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.34. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. PubMatic had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. PubMatic’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $34,772.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $34,772.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $142,361.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at $56,916.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,115 shares of company stock worth $5,027,939 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 152,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in PubMatic by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,573,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

