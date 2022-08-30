Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (PMGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (LON:PMGR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of LON PMGR opened at GBX 193.01 ($2.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £35.20 million and a P/E ratio of 658.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 180.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 180.97. Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 161 ($1.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 203.12 ($2.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.
About Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust
Further Reading
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
- Macy’s Value Lies Beneath its Stores
- The Mattel Train is Ready to Leave the Station
- 3 WallStreetBets Stocks Wall Street is (Mostly) Bullish On
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.