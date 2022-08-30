Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (PMGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (LON:PMGR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of LON PMGR opened at GBX 193.01 ($2.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £35.20 million and a P/E ratio of 658.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 180.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 180.97. Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 161 ($1.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 203.12 ($2.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Get Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust alerts:

About Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Premier Portfolio Managers Limited. It is managed by Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy, water and infrastructure sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.