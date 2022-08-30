PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 671 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $33,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 638,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,999,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 25,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,660 shares of company stock worth $8,554,706. 12.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EL opened at $259.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.18 and a 200 day moving average of $263.72. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.65.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

