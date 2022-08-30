PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,470 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Eversource Energy worth $49,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $91.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

Several research firms recently weighed in on ES. Barclays decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.82.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

