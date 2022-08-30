PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $53.17 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,939 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Amphenol worth $53,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH opened at $74.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.88. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

