PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $50.63 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,720 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $50,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,768,000 after buying an additional 4,425,830 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,016,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,549,000 after buying an additional 1,300,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,329,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,855,000 after buying an additional 640,728 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 616.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 590,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,411,000 after buying an additional 508,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,538,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,683,000 after buying an additional 339,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,357 shares of company stock worth $2,133,525 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

PEG stock opened at $66.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of -33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

