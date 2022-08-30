PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $27.36 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of McKesson worth $27,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 31.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $581,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 61.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 37.2% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Up 1.7 %

McKesson stock opened at $363.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.47. The stock has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $193.89 and a 12-month high of $375.23.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at McKesson

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total transaction of $563,555.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,478.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,455 shares of company stock worth $3,534,916 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.15.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

