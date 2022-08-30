PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $32,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,546,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $349.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $374.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $318.50 and a one year high of $695.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

