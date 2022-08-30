PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 92,564 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,564 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $35,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $886,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $6,895,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $88.49 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $142.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

