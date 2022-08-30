PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 9,066 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Dollar General worth $43,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 43.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 63.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 271.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 15,853 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 14.4% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 13.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:DG opened at $238.63 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.46.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

