Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,286 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.84% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $74,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.92.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.25%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

