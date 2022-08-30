Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 2,360 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,196 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,954 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $1,006,795.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,478.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $277,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,304.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $1,006,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,478.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,428 shares of company stock worth $11,869,636. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $129.60 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $147.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EA. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.91.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

