Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 26,880 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 383.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,880 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chemours by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Chemours by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Chemours by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 45,344 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Chemours by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 616,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,688,000 after buying an additional 193,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Chemours Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.02.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $965,169.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,246.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.