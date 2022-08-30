Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 17,361 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 144.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,361 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Tobam lifted its position in UGI by 989.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UGI. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of UGI opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $47.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

