Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) Shares Up 0.9%

Peoples-Sidney Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PPSF – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50. 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

Peoples-Sidney Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00.

About Peoples-Sidney Financial

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, provides financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as non interest-bearing demand deposits, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

