Patterson Companies (PDCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect Patterson Companies to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Patterson Companies has set its FY23 guidance at $2.25-2.35 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.25-$2.35 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Patterson Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 49,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDCO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

