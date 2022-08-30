Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 462.5% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

PTNQ opened at $52.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

