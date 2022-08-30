Oxford Industries (OXM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.72. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $352.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Oxford Industries to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

OXM opened at $113.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.67. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $119.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oxford Industries by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Oxford Industries by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.60.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

