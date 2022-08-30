O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.08% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $35,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $704.77 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $750.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $684.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $668.11.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total transaction of $3,861,832.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares in the company, valued at $50,316,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.43.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

