Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share.

ELOX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ:ELOX opened at $0.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.27. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

