Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,588 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 16,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $4,459,056.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,893,038.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total value of $3,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,939,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $4,459,056.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,893,038.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,653 in the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $95.66 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $99.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

