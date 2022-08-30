Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.02 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,225,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in IDEX by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $918,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $204.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.94. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

IEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.91.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

