Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,388 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Onto Innovation worth $20,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONTO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $74.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average of $77.40. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $59.95 and a one year high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

