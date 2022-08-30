Nwam LLC Purchases 154 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 130.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DG opened at $238.63 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

