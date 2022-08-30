Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Stock Price Down 1%

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEGet Rating) shares fell 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.90. 174,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 211,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Nuvve from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Nuvve news, CFO David Robson bought 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $56,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,806.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nuvve news, CFO David Robson bought 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $56,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,806.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ted C. Smith bought 25,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $174,796.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,666.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 35,930 shares of company stock valued at $232,264 and have sold 133,113 shares valued at $892,776. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVVE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuvve during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuvve by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nuvve during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuvve during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nuvve by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

