Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Stock Price Down 1%

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) shares fell 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.90. 174,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 211,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Nuvve from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.
Nuvve Trading Down 1.0 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.37.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvve
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvve
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVVE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuvve during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuvve by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nuvve during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuvve during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nuvve by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nuvve Company Profile
Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.
