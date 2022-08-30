Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives $128.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSRGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,176,000 after purchasing an additional 176,512 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.1% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,422,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.3% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 896,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,594,000 after buying an additional 11,245 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 19.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 456,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,397,000 after buying an additional 73,977 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 233,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé stock opened at $119.35 on Friday. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $106.67 and a 52-week high of $141.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

