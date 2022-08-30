National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.87 Per Share

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for National Health Investors in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 24th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.87 for the year. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Health Investors’ current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share.

NHI has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $66.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.72. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.58%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.93 per share, for a total transaction of $98,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,147.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,904,000 after buying an additional 299,737 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 7,218.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,672,000 after buying an additional 255,041 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 94.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 354,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,918,000 after buying an additional 171,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 23.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 888,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,432,000 after buying an additional 169,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 856,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,541,000 after purchasing an additional 123,298 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

