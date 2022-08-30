National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Short Interest Update

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the July 31st total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCMI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on National CineMedia from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

National CineMedia Price Performance

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84.

National CineMedia Dividend Announcement

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 379.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $56,134.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,976.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 18,982 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

