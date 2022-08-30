Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $23.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

NSSC opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 62.55 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $28.86.

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,554,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,018,000 after buying an additional 28,906 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.