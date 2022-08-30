Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc (MINI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc (LON:MINI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Miton UK MicroCap Trust’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Miton UK MicroCap Trust Stock Performance
LON MINI opened at GBX 69.50 ($0.84) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 68.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 77.02. The company has a market cap of £65.81 million and a P/E ratio of 231.67. Miton UK MicroCap Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 65.33 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 94.20 ($1.14).
About Miton UK MicroCap Trust
