Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc (MINI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc (LON:MINI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Miton UK MicroCap Trust’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Miton UK MicroCap Trust Stock Performance

LON MINI opened at GBX 69.50 ($0.84) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 68.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 77.02. The company has a market cap of £65.81 million and a P/E ratio of 231.67. Miton UK MicroCap Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 65.33 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 94.20 ($1.14).

About Miton UK MicroCap Trust

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalizations of less than £150 million.

