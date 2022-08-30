MINISO Group Holding Limited Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MINISO Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MINISO Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on MINISO Group from $12.20 to $11.90 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:MNSO opened at $7.01 on Monday. MINISO Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of -1.05.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MINISO Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

