Methode Electronics (MEI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect Methode Electronics to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.10 million. On average, analysts expect Methode Electronics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Methode Electronics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.82%.

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $308,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 396,420 shares in the company, valued at $15,281,991. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter valued at $376,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 55.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MEI. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

